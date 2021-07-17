Union Minister Muraleedharan Hits Out At Kerala Govt Over Lockdown Exemption For Bakrid

Union Minister V Muraleedharan slammed the Kerala government for announcing a three-day exemption for Bakrid amid lockdown. The Union minister stated that the Pinarayi Vijayan government is not following a 'scientific approach to contain COVID-19'. Kerala government has decided to continue with the complete weekend lockdown with an exception on July 18, 19, and 20 owing to Bakrid.

Murleedharan questions Kerala govt

Pointing out the high COVID-19 caseload of Kerala, Murleedharan said that the state government is yet to adopt a scientific approach to contain the pandemic.

"Now that Bakrid has come, the government has announced a three-day exception for the lockdown. My suggestion is to follow the scientific approach and follow the guidelines of the Government of India, ICMR guidelines and WHO. Do not utilise the pandemic as means of having political benefit out of it," Murleedharan told ANI.

"In spite of the fact that Kerala accounts for the lion share of the COVID cases in the whole country, the Government of Kerala is yet to adopt a scientific approach to contain the Covid and impose lockdown," the Union minister stated.

According to Islamic associations, Bakrid or 'Valiya Perunal' would be celebrated in Kerala on 21 July. The 'Samastha Kerala Jem Iyyathul Ulma', quoting religious scholars, said the date was decided as the new moon had not been sighted. As per a press release, the announcement was made jointly by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) supremo Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal, Samastha president Muhammed Jiffri Muthukoya Thangal, and other senior clerics.

Reiterating on the same Murleedharan added, "The government should adopt the lenient stand, handle the Covid and lockdown on a scientific basis and give exemptions on the scientific methodology. This is what is required right now. Instead of knee-jerk reactions, scientific analysis of the issues is the need of the hour," the minister said.

In the last 24 hours, Kerala recorded 2,923 new active COVID cases and 130 deaths due to COVID-19.

Kerala's high positivity rate and caseload

Prime Minister Narendra Modi communicated with the Chief Ministers of six states. During the interaction with the CM'S of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Kerala, he stated that the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala and Maharashtra was a cause of grave apprehension and concern. To date, Kerala has reported a total of 31.2 lakh COVID cases with 29.8 lakh recoveries and 15,025 deaths. The state has administered a total of 1,64,86,091 COVID vaccine doses across 786 vaccination sites.

