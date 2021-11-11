Pakistan has received severe flak after its army briefed a delegation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) who visited the Line of Control (LoC). Reacting to Pakistan's move, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina said that Pakistan has always trained terrorists, supplied them with arms and ammunition. Raina asserted that Pakistan's soil has always been used for terror activities. He added that Pakistan's steps will not work as it is a 'terror state'.

"Osama bin Laden was found in Abottabad. Hafiz Saeed, Sayeed Salahudeen and Masood Azhar are also in Pakistan. Pakistan has many world's biggest terrorists. They are also training and providing logistical support to Taliban," said Ravinder Raina.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slammed Pakistan and assured it that they will give a befitting reply. These reactions come after the OIC was briefed by the Pakistan Army.

Pakistan Army provokes India; briefs OIC delegation at LoC

The Pakistani military officials on Wednesday briefed a delegation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) who visited the Line of Control (LoC). The OIC delegation was briefed by the Pakistani officials on the latest security situation along the LoC. India has strongly contested Pakistan's propaganda and has also asked the OIC in the past to refrain from 'allowing vested interests to exploit its platform for comments on internal affairs of the country'. Even so, the Imran Khan-led Pakistan has repeatedly carried out its propaganda through the OIC.

The OIC delegation comprised of OIC Special Kashmir envoy Yousef Aldobeay, OIC Assistant Secretary-General Tariq Ali Bakheet and senior diplomats belonging to Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Sudan and the Maldives. According to the Pakistan Army, the delegation was taken to the LoC.

In addition, Yousef Aldobeay is also visiting Pakistan occupied Kashmir from November 7 to 12. Aldobeay is expected to be accompanied by OIC’s Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Ambassador Tarig Bakhit and other Senior Officials who will accompany the Special Envoy. As a part of its propaganda, Pakistan has asserted that the special envoy's visit will 'reinforce the centrality of a just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir issue'.

"The Special Envoy will hold discussions encompassing the peace and security, human rights, humanitarian and legal aspects of the grave situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). His visit will reinforce the centrality of a just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute to lasting peace in South Asia," said Pakistan

According to Pakistan, the Special Envoy will also interact with a cross-section of the Kashmiri society including the 'representatives' of the Kashmiri people. The delegation is also expected to visit a model village housing Kashmiris 'forced from their homes by the Indian forces'.