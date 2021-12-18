Union Minister Naqvi Slams SP MP's 'women Will Go Rogue' Remark, Calls Mindset 'Talibani'

After a Samajwadi Party MP opposed the Centre's decision to raise the legal marriage age for women by saying that girls will go 'rogue' if they weren't married young, Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi lashed out at the regressive mindset calling it 'Talibani.' Citing similar debates around criminalising Triple Talaq, and removal of restrictions on Muslim women travelling to Haj, Naqvi said that those opposing such decisions were creating roadblocks in women's liberty, dignity and empowerment.

"Our women have constitutional rights, and any kind of Taliban mindset will not work on them in India. People are objecting that why should the legal age of women and men be equalised? So many nations across the world have brought changes in their marriage act. People say we want to get them married off at 16 or 18, but our girls need to be educationally and socially empowered," Naqvi, who is also the Deputy Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha said.

"Some statements leave me stunned. They say girls will turn rogue if married off at the age of 21. Why will they turn rogue? Don't you trust our daughters? Such mindset can only be 'Talibani', not 'Hindustani'" he added.

'Girls will go rogue if marriage age is increased': SP MP

On Friday, Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq had made an outrageous statement while opposing the Centre's decision to raise the minimum age of marriage for women. Terming women a 'responsibility' for families, he said that preparations for their marriage begin soon after they are born.

"Getting the girls married at a young age helps in getting rid of any kind of societal problems and responsibilities," the Samajwadi Party MP told Republic TV, adding that women will go 'rogue' (awaara), if the legal age is increased.

In a significant step towards gender parity, the Union Cabinet on December 15 cleared a proposal that would increase the minimum marriage age for women to 21, the same as that of men. The proposal was framed on basis of recommendations made by a task force set up by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. Headed by Jaya Jaitley, the task force made extensive recommendations based on consultations from experts, young adults, young women, and others whom the decision affects directly. The proposal comes over a year after the plan was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day address in 2020.