Union Minister Naqvi Takes On TMC Over Opposition To CAA, Asserts 'law Won't Be Repealed'

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday hit out at TMC for its renewed opposition to the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019. In response to BJP president JP Nadda's reassurance on the status of the CAA, TMC MP Mahua Moitra stated that her party would not allow the operationalization of the law. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Naqvi maintained that there was no chance of the CAA being repealed.

Asserting that the CAA was passed by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the BJP leader reiterated that it had nothing to do with Indian citizens. According to him, nobody should have a problem as the law catered only to the persecuted minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The Union Minister added that politicians like Moitra were themselves getting confused after spreading misinformation among the masses.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi remarked, "The CAA has been enacted already. Both Houses of Parliament have passed it. There is no confusion or contradiction about this. There is no question of repealing the law irrespective of the opposition by Congress, TMC, or by another party. The CAA is not for Indian citizens. It caters to the persecuted minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. What is the problem with this?"

"Who is demanding papers from her (Moitra)? I feel that they are themselves get confused after spreading confusion. There is nothing more to this," he added.

Listen up @BJP - we will show you the door long before we show you our papers! — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) October 19, 2020

What is the CAA?

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they shall not be considered as illegal migrants. Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities would be reduced to 5 years.

Several parties in the North East such as the (AASU) have been vehemently opposed to this legislation. To ameliorate their concerns of organizations such as the All Assam Students’ Union, the Centre has exempted a major part of the North East from the ambit of the Act. The opposition contends that the Act discriminates on the basis of religion, which might go against Article 14, which guarantees the right to equality. While President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to this legislation on December 12, 2019, the MHA reportedly sought additional three months' time to frame the rules as of August 2020.

