Union Minister Nisith Pramanik's Vehicle Attacked In Bengal's Cooch Behar, BJP Blames TMC

In yet another incident of political violence in West Bengal, Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik’s convoy was attacked in the state’s Cooch Behar on Saturday, February 25. Republic TV has learnt that his vehicle was attacked with bricks and there was a riot-like situation in the area.

In the visuals accessed by Republic, Pramanik can be seen surrounded by West Bengal police officials and riot control personnel along with a mob brandishing bamboo clubs. Several women with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flags were also seen joining the crowd of men seen smashing vehicles with the clubs after the attack on the convoy..

The BJP alleged that the attack was carried out by the ruling Trinamool Congress members who broke the window panes of Pramanik's vehicle. This attack took place amid the spat between Pramanik and TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee who called for a gherao outside the former's residence in the Dinhata area of Cooch Behar

According to sources, Pramanik alleged that the road to his residence was blocked by TMC supporters in Cooch Behar and there was pelting of stones during the ruckus. Dozens of youngsters were seen covering their faces with cloth and allegedly vandalised motorbikes parked in the area.

BJP and TMC blame each other

"This is the culture and this is the kind of governance which the TMC is doing in West Bengal," BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal said while speaking to Republic TV. "Every second day, there are killings, murders and they have stooped so low that they are even attacking the Minister of State. Very recently, there was an audio clip that was viral in which they were discussing how they would attack the house of Nisith Pramanik and in the audio clip it was also evident that they said they would have to go to such an extent where the CISF is forced to shoot them," she added.

TMC spokesperson Manojit Mandal, on the other hand, questioned how can a person who always has security around be attacked. When asked why is the MoS being stopped from moving around the state, Mandal said, "All this (ruckus) is happening in reaction to the BSF brutality. The protest march was simply organised by common people, the tribal people of that particular area against that brutal attack by the BSF."

The 'attack' Mandal is referring to is the incident when a boy named Premkumar Burman was allegedly shot dead by BSF officials, drawing condemnation from the TMC.