Union Minister Patel Condemns Breach Of Red Fort, Says Monument 'a Symbol Of Our Dignity'

Union Minister of State for Culture and Minister of Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel condemned the shocking seize of Delhi's Red Fort, calling it a 'sad and unfortunate' incident.' Strongly condemning the incident, the leader remarked that the agitators should have stayed away from the Red Fort since it was a symbol of our democracy's 'dignity'.

Farmers breach Red Fort, hoist flags

Earlier in the day, shock gripped the nation as the farmers who had promised to hold a peaceful tractor rally on the occasion of Republic Day within the national capital turned rogue waving swords and sticks and breaking through the barricades of their designated rally route unleashing anarchy.

The Delhi Police had allowed the tractor rally to take place from noon to 5 PM after the Republic Day Parade. Despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the tractor march, violence broke out as the farmers with their tractors broke the barricades and cemented barriers with the Delhi Police spearheading into action unleashing tear gas and trying to reign the situation in control.

However, the situation quickly devolved to a point where the police were outnumbered, even as the farmers overran Delhi and a number of its monuments, capped off by the shameful visuals of farmers breaching Red Fort's ramparts and planting their flag atop its podium.

While, farmer leaders Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked by Delhi Police to coordinate with the police during the rally, they have not yet issued any statement on the violence. Meanwhile, the entry and exit gates of more than 10 metro stations in central and north Delhi have been temporarily closed as farmers atop their tractors make their way into Central Delhi.

