Union Minister Prahlad Joshi Seeks Apology From Rahul Gandhi For His Anti-India Remarks

The Modi government is in no mood to let go of Rahul Gandhi's anti-India rant in London and is seeking an apology from him over his remarks made on the foreign soil. Terming the remark as a biggest insult of India, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has reiterated that Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the country and to the parliament.

Joshi said, "There is a lot of anger in the country against Rahul Gandhi as he has insulted India on the foreign soil. He has insulted by making baseless false allegations against Parliament, the highest institution of democracy.This is grave contempt of the parliament. We condemn the way Rahul has insulted the parliament which is the largest democracy in the world and is also the mother of democracy, which the whole world has accepted."

Congress said, apology is not in cards

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs further said, "We have never seen before such an attack on the identity and respect of India. There may be political differences, but there cannot be a bigger crime than inviting foreign forces on Indian soil."

"The anger of the people of India and the parliamentarians is expected. We, the people of this country and the parliamentarians are asking Rahul Gandhi for his apology, but he is not apologizing. He should apologise for insulting our nation, defaming democracy and giving false statements," Joshi said adding that the Congress leader has made the biggest mistake.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on the other hand said that Rahul Gandhi should apologize immediately to the whole country to the chairman of the parliament. However, it seems that he doesn't want to apologize, rather he is showing that they have done some great patriotic work.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Mandya, Karnataka, raised the recent remarks of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made in London. Since then the BJP intensified its demand seeking an apology from the Congress MP. The party has reaffirmed that it will stand firm on its demand for Rahul Gandhi's apology.

The Congress, however, has said that an apology is not on the cards and accused the BJP and the Union government of spinning Gandhi’s statements for its political gains, and more importantly, deflecting attention from the Adani controversy that has rocked the parliament for days now.