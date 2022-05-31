Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel Says Population Control Bill Could Be Introduced Soon

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel stated that when tough decisions have been taken in the past, the Population control bill will also be brought soon. Notably, MP Rakesh Sinha on February 4, 2022, had introduced a private member's bill in the Rajya Sabha, citing if population is allowed to go out of control, it will lead to massive economic, social and national strife in the country. Moreover, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has also announced that population control bill will be brought in the state at the right time.

Prahlad Patel, Union Minister for food processing Industries made the announcement in Raipur, where he was attending the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan' at ICAR-National Institute of Biotic Stress Management, Baronda.

Responding to the queries from the reporters, he said that the government has taken tough decisions in the past but decisions similar to those will be taken going forward. He said that population control law will soon be brought by the union government.

Rajya Sabha MP introduces private member's bill on population control

The Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha on February 4, 2022, introduced a Private member's bill in the Rajya Sabha on Population Control.

He said, "For the first time in Parliament, Bill on Population control is being discussed. Till now 40 members have introduced Bill on the question of population control and regulation. My conviction is that if a law is not framed to regulate population of the country there would be unchecked burden on the nation's recourses and unplanned growth of the population is going to create social, economic and also national problems. Therefore I consider that all political parties should submit on the question of population control and regulation. If the population is not controlled in the country, then the country may enter into many kinds of social stress which would turn out to be a major problem."

'Population bill will brought at the right time': Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said in September 2021 that the population law will be brought in UP at the right time. He said, "When the population law is brought, it will be done with fanfare, in the knowledge of the media as we do not believe in doing anything silently."

The UP Law Commission had invited suggestions from the public on the draft proposals of the population law, which said people having more than two children will not be able to contest elections. They will also be barred from applying for government jobs or from receiving subsidies. The proposed law also mentioned penalties for civil servants not following the provisions while also offering incentives for those limiting offspring to two.

Uttarakhand and Assam have also announced plans to implement population control law in their states.

