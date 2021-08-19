Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar Lauds PM Modi's Vision To Empower Youths

Newly inducted Minister in the Modi cabinet, Rajeev Chandrasekhar during his BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra event in Bangalore, Karnataka, said that his focus for the coming days would be 'on empowering youths' while 'preparing them for their and the country's better future'.

Minister lauds PM Modi's 'tremendous vision for empowering the youth'

The Minister who has been delegated by the Bharatiya Janata Party for conducting the Jan Ashirwad yatra in Karnataka stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a tremendous vision for empowering the youth in the country and that he (Chandrasekhar) plays a small role in preparing the youths while making them aware of exploiting the right opportunities.

Speaking about the response from people after getting a place in the Modi cabinet, Minister Chandrasekhar said that the response from the public towards him has always been very supportive. "The response to me for the last 15 years has been very supportive. The Karyakartas and the citizens have been very supportive of my works, efforts and sincerity. I hope it continues."

"Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas Sabka Viswas is our focus"

When asked about relishing his role in the organisation or the government, Chandrasekhar said, "There is no difference in my mind between the two. Our ideology for development in the organisation and the ministerial position has been the same. Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas Sabka Viswas is our focus, both organisationally and as a governmernt."

Target to technologically empower citizens of the country

Talking about the targets laid by the government, the newly inducted MoS said that the government has aimed to technologically empower citizens of the country. "The targets for my ministry have been elaborated very clearly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Technology must deeply empower the people of our country, change their lives for the better, it must improve governance, skilling and development must create employment opportunities for the future generations of the country," Chandrasekhar said.

Talking about the blueprint for manufacturing industries in the country, the MoS said that India has tremendous possibilities in the electronic manufacturing industry. "We are already the second-largest phone manufacturer in the world in just a few years. Thanking PM Modi's efforts and policies, he said, "He has the vision to deepen and broaden the manufacturing capabilities of the country and I am thankful to be part of it."

'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'

BJP on August 16 launched the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatras’ from several parts of the nation with 39 ministers who were inducted into the Union council of ministers on July 7. All of the ministers will take part in the Yatras across 22 states. BJP National President JP Nadda has directed 43 new ministers to kickstart the yatra that involves the ministers covering at least 300 to 400 kilometres from 16-17 August and 19-20 August.

Meant to introduce the lawmakers to the public, all Union ministers were asked to plan the schedule in such a manner that they are able to cover at least 3-4 constituencies along with 4-5 districts. BJP has also asked the members to include religious places, homes of prominent saints, activities, social workers, litterateurs, national and international sportspersons and the families of martyrs in their visit. Some of the new ministers in the second cabinet of PM Modi include Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Bhupendra Yadav, Pashupati Paras, Anupriya Patel, Meenakshi Lekhi, Kapil Patil, Ajay Bhatt, Ashwini Vaishnav, Virendra Kumar and Shobha Karandlaje.