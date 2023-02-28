Union Minister Rijiju Calls Upon Assam BJP Workers To Ensure Maximum Seats Win In Loksabha Polls 2024

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday urged BJP workers to make the people aware of the work undertaken by the Central government and ensure that party candidates win the maximum number of seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

If the BJP government is working for the people but does not manage to win the maximum number of seats, it will serve no good for the saffron party, seeking a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 polls.

Addressing a meeting of elected BJP representatives at Morigaon, Rijiju said, “We have to work by setting a target for 2024 Lok Sabha poll. We have to ensure that the BJP candidate becomes the MP from this area.” Morigaon comes under Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, which was wrestled by Congress’ Pradyut Bordoloi from the BJP in the last election.

The Union Law minister asked the party leaders to visit people and make an assessment of the functioning of government schemes, like the construction of toilets, and providing potable water and LPG connections to every household.

“The public must be made aware of who has given them these facilities. We are working for winning the election. What is the use if we work but still lose?” the MP from neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh quipped.

Rijiju, who reached Morigaon on Monday night, met old members of the Jan Sangh during the day and attended a Vichar Parivar Samanvay Baithak at the local RSS office here.

He also attended the prime minister’s post-budget webinar on ‘Ease of living with technology’ during the day.

Rijiju is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with government officials and elected representatives before leaving on Wednesday.