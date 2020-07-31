Union Minister RK Singh Demands CBI Inquiry In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

Union Minister RK Singh in an exclusive interaction with Republic TV demanded a CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The MP of Arra, RK Singh said that Mumbai Police did not properly conduct any investigation in the last 45 days.

He said, "There should be a CBI inquiry. We thought there would be a professional investigation by Mumbai Police but nothing happened. The truth still hasn't come out. I don't see why the case shouldn't be handed over to CBI when everyone wants is only truth.

Watch video above

Rhea Chakraborty issues first video statement, mum on charges in Sushant Singh death case

Earlier, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday demanded a CBI probe into the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide, saying only the central agency can do justice in the matter. The Lok Janshakti Party founder told PTI that Rajput's alleged suicide is shrouded in mystery and expressed his anguish at the "lack of progress" in the case so far despite the passage of nearly seven weeks since his death.

Paswan noted that Mumbai Police has not registered an FIR yet in the case whereas the Bihar Police, registered a case a few days ago on Rajput's father's complaint. "Then how they can do justice in the matter? Only a central agency like the CBI can do justice to the actor's family. The case should be transferred to it without any delay," he said.

Noting that it was his son and LJP president Chirag Paswan who has taken up the issue, Paswan said now leaders of all parties have been speaking on the matter, and that it has become imperative for the case to be transferred to the CBI without any delay.

Sushant Singh’s bank statement accessed, shows huge transactions for Rhea's expenses

Bihar Police furthers probe into FIR

Bihar Police has sent a 4-member team to Mumbai to further investigate the late actor's death case, after Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR against the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others. The Bihar Police team has assured that everyone's statement will be recorded as per the FIR lodged by Sushant's father. This came shortly after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar gave a nod to the police to register the complaint against some allegedly 'big names' and go forward with the probe.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty has filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking transfer of the FIR, lodged against her in Patna to Mumbai in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's death saying that she has been 'falsely implicated in the case.'

(with PTI inputs)