Union Minister RK Singh Slams Telangana CM KCR Over 'power Sector Being Sold' Remark

After Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao attacked the Centre with 'power sector being privatised' jibe, the Ministry of Power and New and Renewable Energy came forward and issued a statement on Tuesday. In the statement, Minister for Power and MNRE, RK Singh highlighted that it was totally wrong to say that the Central Government is forcing any State to buy Renewable Energy from any particular developer, as was claimed by KCR.

"The States are free to hold their own bids and buy Renewable Energy from any developer based on those bids. The Solar Energy Corporation of India also conducts open bids for Renewable Energy from time to time. These bids are highly competitive; with numerous companies competing and the companies which offer the least tariff are selected transparently through the open bid. Thereafter, States which desire to buy power from those bids do so, as per their requirement. Whether they wish to purchase power at the rates finalized in the bids or not is entirely States own decision. They can choose to have their own bids. Therefore, the statement by the Chief Minister was totally false," Singh was quoted as saying, in the statement by the Ministry.

The Ministry in the statement also highlighted that Renewable Energy Purchase Obligation (RPO) is a part of an International Commitment made by the countries to carry out Energy Transition from fossil fuels to non-fossil fuel sources. The whole world is today worried about the deteriorating environment, increasing emissions and global warming and all the major countries in the world have made commitments to move away from fossil fuels to non-fossil fuel and to reduce emissions by adopting renewables, the Ministry further stated.

'BJP selling power sector in the guise of reforms,' says KCR

The statement by the Ministry comes in response to KCR terming the power reforms as 'privatising the power sector and handing it over to the corporates close to the Bharatiya Janata Party'. "About 40,000 MW power production set up is installed in the country but the Centre is deliberately not making the units operational so as to impose solar power being generated by those close to the BJP," he alleged.

He had further alleged that though the draft copy of the power reforms had received opposition from several Chief Ministers, the government is thrusting them on the states with financial threats and this was a clear violation of the Constitution.

“States are being forced to buy solar power with the reforms when the policy should be a mix of energy generation methods suitable to the states,” he said.

