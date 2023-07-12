Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan Begins Kanwar Yatra In Support Of UCC

Union minister Sanjeev Balyan on Tuesday embarked on the Kanwar Yatra from Haridwar to garner support for the Uniform Civil Code.

The MoS for animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development arrived here amidst heavy rains and took the blessings of saints before filling Ganga water in Kanwar and starting his journey.

During his walk from Haridwar to Muzaffarnagar, the BJP leader plans to talk to people about the UCC and hold small meetings.

The Muzaffarnagar MP said he has started his Kanwar Yatra in support of the Uniform Civil Code, apart from praying for the country's happiness and prosperity.

He said he would make people aware about the benefits of the UCC and would also hold street meetings at some places.

He said he will perform the 'Jalabhishek' of Lord Shiva on July 14 in Muzaffarnagar.