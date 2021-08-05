Union Minister Shekhawat And Others Strongly Condemn Ruckus That Got 6 TMC MPs Suspended

Talking about the violence infused by the MPs of Trinamool Congress in Rajya Sabha during Parliament's monsoon session on August 4, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat slammed the Opposition party for their 'violent ideology' and 'half truths' about the incident despite a complaint lodged by the injured lady officer from Parliament's Security Services.

Shekhawat added that TMC MP Arpita Ghosh tried to enter the Rajya Sabha chamber and on being stopped broke the glass of one of the doors of the lobby, injuring a lady security officer. Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh also had acondemned the incident terming it "highly unbecoming" and "deplorable"

Taking to Twitter, the Jal Shakti Minister stated, "Half truth is being told by TMC party about the incident that happened in Rajya Sabha lobby yesterday. Yesterday the glass of the chamber was broken by a TMC lady MP, injuring a lady security officer! In line with its violent ideology, TMC is now trying to justify this violence."

TMC पार्टी द्वारा कल राज्यसभा लॉबी में हुई घटना के बारे में आधा सत्य बताया जा रहा है।



कल TMC महिला सांसद द्वारा चैम्बर का कांच तोड़ा गया, जिससे एक महिला सुरक्षा अधिकारी घायल हो गई!



अपनी हिंसक विचारधारा के अनुरूप TMC अब इस हिंसा को उचित साबित करने पर लगी है।#RajyaSabha — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) August 5, 2021

Rajya Sabha's pandemonium on August 4

On August 4, chairman Venkaiah Naidu suspended 6 TMC Rajya Sabha MPs. The Parliamentary Bulletin published by the Rajya Sabha secretariat identified them as Dola Sen, Md. Nadimul Haque, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Shanta Chhetri, Arpita Ghosh and Mausam Noor. It stated that these members entered the well of the Rajya Sabha displaying placards, disobeyed the Chair and were asked to withdraw from the house by the chairman.

Naidu agreed to take up a discussion on the agitation against the farm laws, however, rejected the notices by TMC's Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal of the Congress as well as other members pertaining to the Pegasus 'snooping' row as per Rule 267. This rule calls for setting aside the business of the day to take up discussion on the issue being raised.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman stated, "Now there is agreement about farmers'' agitation. And also about price rise, economic situation. The government has also expressed willingness to discuss. Let us discuss the farmers'' issues. Let us discuss the economic situation, price rise and other issues."

The explanation seemed to have fell on deaf ears as the opposition MPs who were jostling to the Well with placards. While Naidu initially asked them to return to their seats and warning an action, the agitated members did not budge. Therefore, the chairman invoked Rule 255 via under which the aforesaid 6 TMC MPs were asked to withdraw from the house for rest of the day.

During the session on August 5, Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh said the incident was 'very unfortunate'.

Image: PTI