Union Minister Sitharaman Introduces Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code Bill 2021 In Lok Sabha

Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to replace an ordinance that amended the insolvency law. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced in the Parliament amid Opposition ruckus over various issues.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, was the bankruptcy law of India that sought to consolidate the existing framework by creating a single law for insolvency and bankruptcy. The ordinance to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) was promulgated by President Ram Nath Kovind on April 4, to offer an alternate bankruptcy resolution scheme for small businesses.

A pre-packaged resolution process for stressed micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) was introduced under the Code. Generally, under a pre-packaged process, main stakeholders such as creditors and shareholders come together to identify a prospective buyer and negotiate a resolution plan before approaching the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). All resolution plans under the IBC need to be approved by NCLT.

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill provides a speedier, cost-effective, semi-formal and less disruptive framework for insolvency resolution of corporate debtors in distress. Replacing the Ordinance which was promulgated on June 5 2020, this Code allows creditors of the company or the company itself to initiate insolvency proceedings for any defaults arising before March 25, 2020, according to PRS.

The Code prohibits either the company or its creditors to file for insolvency for defaults arising during the six months from March 25, 2020. Moreover, under this Code, a director or a partner of the corporate debtor may be held liable to make personal contributions to the assets of the company for wrongful trading, explains PRS.