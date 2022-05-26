Union Minister Slams Rahul Gandhi Over UK Visit Controversy; 'He Is Not Mature Enough'

Amid fresh controversy that erupted after Government sources informed that Rahul Gandhi had no political clearance for his London trip and had also skipped the required procedures, union minister Kaushal Kishore on Thursday slammed the Congress leader. Hitting out at Gandhi over his allegedly unauthorized trip visit abroad, Kishore said that the Wayanad MP was "not mature enough". Further questioning his visit, the BJP leader also stated that Gandhi was against PM Modi and BJP.

“This is common courtesy. A Lok Sabha member going abroad should inform the speaker so that it's in knowledge,” union minister Kaushal Kishore said while reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit to London. “Rahul was giving comments to the media. He was speaking ill of PM Modi and the country there. Rahul should have given a proper statement or avoided the media,” Kishore added.

Furthermore, the Minister of State for housing and urban affairs ministry slammed the Congress leader and said that he was having wrong thoughts. “I feel Rahul is not mature enough. His thinking is not right. He is against PM Modi and BJP. He is occupied with such thoughts that he cannot think about anything else,” the BJP leader further added.

Earlier, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia had also slammed the Wayanad MP and stated that not only Rahul Gandhi's actions were against the country, but his intentions were also wrong.

Rahul Gandhi had no political clearance for London trip: Govt sources

The fresh controversy comes in the backdrop of government sources' revelation that the former Congress chief skipped due procedure and did not seek political clearance for his visit to the United Kingdom. The disclosure comes amid the heavy scrutiny that the Gandhi scion is confronting over his remarks at the 'Ideas for India' conference and his meeting later with controversial British Labour Party leader and MP Jeremy Corbyn.

Top sources in the government told news agency ANI on Wednesday that the Congress MP skipped the due procedure, and had not sought political clearance for the trip. Furthermore, they have revealed that another Member of Parliament, Professor Manoj Jha from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), who also went for a function in which Rahul Gandhi was participating in London, had all due permission including - the due political clearance. Jha had spoken at the Cambridge University, a day ahead of Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi meets Jeremy Corbyn

After making questionable remarks in the United Kingdom at the 'Ideas for India' conference, Rahul Gandhi met former UK Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who is known for his anti-India, anti-Hindu stances. In the image shared by the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC), Corbyn can be seen posing for a picture, flanked by the chairman of IOC Sam Pitroda, and Rahul Gandhi. It is pertinent to note that Jeremy Corbyn was ousted from the Labour party’s leadership for his ‘anti-semantic’ views and has been a vocal supporter of Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir.

