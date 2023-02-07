Union Minister Smriti Irani Lauds PM Modi Government's Initiatives To Empower Women

Union Minister Smriti Irani lauded the efforts taken by Prime Minister Modi's government for the development of women in Parliament and said that women empowerment has been implemented on the ground in a true sense since 2014.

Irani spoke about the progress of women in rural areas and emphasised the role of women who monetarily help their families through the Self Help Groups.

She said that from 2009 to 2014, in the whole country, there were only 19 lakh Self Help Groups who were getting the support of the government, which has now increased to 81 lakhs under the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The amount that was allocated to these SHGs was Rs 80,000 crore, but under the PM Modi government from 2014 to 2022 has increased it to Rs 4,93,000 crore, she added.

She also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he took women's development way ahead and proved that if the nation wants to grow, then there must be a crucial role of women in it.

She also appreciated the Prime Minister and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and said under the 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana', at least 30 crore cancer screenings took place, out of which more than 13 crore were poor women.

Smriti Irani lauds President, calls her the 'pride of nation'

She lauded President Droupadi Murmu calling her the pride of the whole nation. Praising Murmu, she said that President is not associated with a particular party but is involved with everyone in the country.

She continued saying that President in her address also spoke about the talent, contribution, and role of women in the creation of the future of the country.

Irani pointed out a part from the President's speech where she mentioned the 21 islands of Andaman that have been named after the Paramveer Chakra awardees and said that it was a matter of pride for the whole nation.