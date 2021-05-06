Last Updated:

Union Minister V Muraleedharan's Convoy Attacked In West Midnapore, BJP Alleges TMC's Role

In the visuals accessed by RepublicTv, lathi-bearing goons have been captured blocking his car along with pelting stones at Muraleedharan's vehicle.

Written By
Ananya Varma

Credit- republicworld.com/PTI


In a shocking incident, stones were pelted at Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan's convoy in West Bengal's Paschim Midnapore on Thursday. In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, lathi-bearing goons have been captured blocking his car along with pelting stones at the vehicle. The West Bengal Police can also be seen present at the scene, however, the goons were found running rampant despite the police presence.

"I was in Midnapore to visit the houses of those who had been attacked. A group of people, TMC workers came with bricks and attacked the government vehicle. Glasses have been broken, and the driver has got a minor injury, while I have not been injured," said Muraleedharan who is also the Parliamentary Affairs in West Bengal.

"The situation is really alarming. If a Union Minister's convoy can be attacked. Cadres of TMC have been let loose on the people of West Bengal. Anyone who is not a sympathizer of TMC is being attacked. Police is helpless," he added.

MHA sends 4-memeber team to WB

After the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory in West Bengal, political violence gripped the state with its workers running rampage and engaging in anarchy in the name of 'victory celebrations.' The saffron party has also alleged that the miscreants were torching the houses and damaging the properties of BJP leaders who had contested the polls.

Earlier today, the MHA sent a 4-member team to look into the post-poll violence in West Bengal. The Central team is expected to take a stock of the ground situation in the state and send a report within 48 hours. This development comes hours after the MHA dialled the West Bengal Chief Secretary for a report on the disorder and warned to take the matter seriously if a report was not furnished immediately.

First Published:
