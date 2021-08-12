Union Ministers Hit Back At Opposition; Appeal Rajya Sabha Chairman To Initiate Action

The government briefed the media as the monsoon session of the Parliament concluded. In response to the opposition's claims, Union Ministers Anurag Thakur, Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal hit back and have asserted that opposition leaders must apologise for stalling the parliament proceedings. Union Minister Anurag Thakur condemned the opposition's actions and stated that they hindered the proceedings of the house.

Centre hits back at Opposition over parliament ruckus

People wait for their issues to be raised in Parliament. Whereas anarchy remained the Opposition's agenda. They didn't care about people, taxpayers' money. What happened was condemnable. Instead of shedding crocodile tears, they must apologise to nation: Union Min Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/XC8tVAsFky — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

Pralhad Joshi slams opposition

Pralhad Patel recollected Tuesday's incident where several opposition MPs climbed on top of the tables. He asserted that some opposition leaders 'were feeling proud of themselves'. In addition, he also criticised the opposition for recording the incident even as it is now allowed in the house.

"It is the most unfortunate fact that this was happening since day one, when the all-party meeting was going on. It was clear that they will not allow the house to run. They demanded that a short duration discussion should happen. However, they did not even allow us to discuss those bills," said Joshi

In a major revelation, the Union Minister informed that on August 4, six members forcibly tried to open the door by breaking glass. Joshi further stated that the opposition threatened of consequences if the bills were passes. Slamming Rahul Gandhi for his statement on 'murder of democracy', Joshi remarked that the country is watching.

"The country is watching. They should apologise," said Joshi

Rahul Gandhi said that it was "murder of democracy". Nation can see what they did in Parliament. If they have sense of responsibility, they should apologise to the country. We also demand from Chairman that there should be strict action & this shouldn't be repeated: Pralhad Joshi — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

Moreover, the Union Minister have urged the Rajya Sabha to take strict action against the opposition for their actions. However, Joshi also maintained that the government is ready to listen to the opposition's constructive suggestions. Speaking about the attack on marshals, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister condemned the actions and stated that:

"Action should be taken against the ones who manhandled the marshals," said Joshi

Piyush Goyal counters opposition

Addressing the media, Union Minister Piyush Goyal also countered the opposition and said that shameful incidents occurred in both houses of the Parliament. Goyal asserted that the opposition hurt the dignity of the chairman. While maintaining that majority of the house wanted a discussion, he claimed that the opposition wanted to 'wash out the session' using any means.

"They snatched papers from the ministers. When asked for apology, they said that they will not apologise," said Goyal "Instead of apologising, they said that they will do it again," he added

Meanwhile, he also hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party for its actions in the house and said that it owes an apology. In addition, Goyal blamed the opposition for projecting a threatening approach in the Parliament. The Union Ministers have therefore appealed to the Rajya Sabha chairman to take strict action against the opposition for the incident that happened in the upper house.