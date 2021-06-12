Union Ministers Jitendra Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri Slam Digvijaya Singh On Art 370 Remarks

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday sparked a row on the abrogated Article 370 after his stand on the matter surfaced in an audio clip on social media. In a Clubhouse clip shared by BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya, Digvijaya Singh can allegedly be heard saying that in case Congress retains power, then reconsider the decision of abrogating Article 370. Singh has now faced severe backlash from the ruling BJP senior leaders.

MoS Jitendra Singh and Hardeep Singh Puri slam Digvijaya Singh

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh slammed the Congress party leader for his stand on Article 370. Singh stated that Digvijaya Singh's remarks reflect the mindset of the Congress party that has 'sown the seeds' of separatism in Kashmir. Moreover, he also blamed the grand old party's similar statements that facilitate 'Pakistan's designs' in the valley.

It is precisely this mindset of the Congress party which has sown the seeds of separatism in Kashmir and facilitated Pak designs in the Valley. https://t.co/T2fHkdtYyq — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) June 12, 2021

Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has also hit out at Digvijaya Singh after his remarks. The Union Minister stated that the Congress should come to terms with the abrogation of article 370 instead of echoing similar sentiments from across the border, thereby referring to Pakistan. He added that democracy in Kashmir before abrogation of Article 370 was only in the hands of the ruling elite. Moreover, he further hit out and said that instigators of violence sent their kids abroad while giving stones in the hands of children of the common people of Kashmir.

Instead of playing to the gallery across the border Congress must come to terms with abrogation of article 370.



जमहूरियत-Democracy

was only in hands of ruling elite.



इंसानियत died when instigators of violence sent their own kids abroad & gave stones to children of common folk pic.twitter.com/KO2bRbNCZA — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 12, 2021

'Revocation of Article 370 must be relooked': Digvijaya Singh

In the one-minute audio clip shared by Amit Malviya, Digvijaya Singh can be heard saying that the decision to revoke Article 370 was an 'extremely sad decision'. In addition, he also goes on to say that if Congress was voted back to power then it will 'certainly have to relook on this issue'. Here's his complete statement:

"Democracy was not there in Kashmir when they revoked Article 370. Their insaniyat (humanity) was not there because they put everyone behind bars, and kashmiriyat is something which is basically the fundamentals of secularism. In a Muslim-majority state, there is Hindu praja and both work together. The reservation in Kashmir is given to Kashmiri pandits in government services. Therefore decision of revoking Article 370 and revoking the statehood of J&K is an extremely sad decision and the Congress party will certainly have to have a relook on this issue," said Digvijay Singh.