Union Ministers, Leaders Laud PM Modi Over Scheme For Children Orphaned By COVID-19

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a number of benefits to children impacted by the current COVID Pandemic. While announcing these measures the Prime Minister emphasized that children represent the future of the country and the country will do everything possible to support and protect the children so that they develop as strong citizens and have a bright future. PM Modi said that in such trying times it is our duty, as a society, to care for our children and instil hope for a bright future. All the measures will be supported under ‘PM-CARES for Children’.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Supporting our nation’s future! Several children lost their parents due to COVID-19. The Government will care for these children, ensure a life of dignity & opportunity for them. PM-CARES for Children will ensure education & other assistance to children".

Political leaders react

Union ministers & Political leaders have hailed PM Modi's efforts as the Centre launches schemes for COVID-19 orphans.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi which can be roughly translated as "The Modi government has taken a very sensitive and welfare decision to take care of the children who lost their parents due to Corona. I thank Narendra Modi for his education, health and financial assistance of ₹ 10 lakh from the PM-CARES Fund".

BJP National President tweeted, Honourable Narendra Modi has announced several schemes to help the children who lost their parents due to Corona. These decisions of the Prime Minister are very sensitive and will strengthen the future of India. I thank Modi Ji for this".

Union Minister Smriti Irani tweeted, "Thankful to PM Modi for announcing major measures for protection & empowerment of children who lost their parents to Covid through PM-CARES. This will ensure children are not deprived of any opportunity & will pave the way for a secure future".

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted, "PM Narendra Modi acting as the guardian of children who lost both their parents to COVID-19, announced a monthly stipend once they turn 18 & a fund of Rs 10 lakh when they turn 23. Govt to also ensure their free education & free health insurance of 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat".

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also took to Twitter and said, "PM Narendra Modi ji has announced various benefits for children impacted by the pandemic, under the ‘PM-CARES for Children’ scheme including Fixed Deposit & health insurance in the name of the child and Support for school & higher education".

