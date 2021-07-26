Union Ministers Meet Lok Sabha Speaker Over Parliament Ruckus And Disruption

After a week of disruption in Parliament by the Opposition, the Lok Sabha session on Monday saw a repeat of the disruption with continuous slogans, uproar and raising placards by the Opposition. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi and Dharmendra Pradhan have met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla over the ruckus in the parliament.

The Opposition has been creating noise in the Parliament over several issues including the farm laws, fuel price hike, economy and the Pegasus row, due to which the entire previous week saw repeated adjournments in both houses of parliament. Opposition members have been trooping into the Well of the House, holding placards and raising slogans.

The Lok Sabha speaker on multiple occasions requested the Opposition members to have a proper discussion over the issues instead of creating a ruckus, however, the requests have fallen on deaf ears.

Last week, while members from Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) targeted the government on the farmers' issue, TMC members gathered near the Speaker's podium raising the Pegasus snooping issue.

Today, there were protests outside the Parliament as well. MPs of SAD and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) protested jointly against the three farm laws, while Congress' Rahul Gandhi arrived in a tractor a sign of protest against the farm laws.

SAD and BSP held placards against what they call the three ‘black’ laws, the alliance is now in support of the farmers protesting against the laws. Earlier, SAD President, Sukhbir Singh Badal, had called the Centre's Farm laws a 'fraud' and had claimed that the party would resist it if they came to power in Punjab. The Government on multiple occasions has asked the farm laws protestors to come to talks on issues in the farm laws, however, the protestors have refused to hold deliberations demanding a complete rollback of the farm laws.

The Opposition has also been cornering the Central Government over the alleged Pegasus snoopgate. The Pegasus story was released by several international and certain domestic media houses just an evening before the Monsoon session of the Parliament was to begin on July 19, after which the entire week of the Parliament saw adjournments due to disruption by the Opposition due to the Pegasus row. While the Opposition accused the Central Government of spying on the Indian citizens, the Central Government has refuted the allegations and accused the Opposition of derailing the Parliament. The Centre has said Opposition doesn't want crucial bills to be discussed and passed, hence resorting to Parliament disruption.

Last week, TMC MP Shantanu Sen snatched and tore the papers of IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while he was giving a clarification on the Pegasus issue. He has been suspended for the remaining sessions of the Parliament for tearing the statement of the IT Minister.