Union Ministers Meet RS Chairman Over TMC MP's Misbehaviour With Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, Deputy Leader of House Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and MoS Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan met RS Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday, sources have informed Republic TV. This comes after Thursday's incident when TMC MP Shantanu Sen snatched a paper from the hands of IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and flung them at Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh.

Ministers to meet Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu

The Ministers met Naidu a day after the TMC parliamentarian misbehaved with Ashwini Vaishnaw while he was reading the statement on the 'Pegasus Project' report. This also comes amid the government's repeated clarity over the Pegasus Snoopgate row which has seen massive uproar from the Opposition. Following Thursday's incident, it is expected that action will be taken against the TMC MP who snatched the papers from the minister's hands.

The TMC MPs and opposition party members rushed into the well of the House as Ashwini Vaishnaw was called to make a statement. The opposition members raised slogans and tore papers that appeared to be copies of the statement that the minister was about to make. The papers were later flung into the air thereby stalling the minister's statement. The minister instead laid a copy of it on the table of the House.

Opposition demands action even as Amnesty takes U-Turn on Pegasus report

The demands by the opposition parties, mainly the Congress come even after Amnesty International changed its stance after a legal threat by Pegasus owner NSO Group. Amnesty International Israel on Thursday stated that it never claimed that the leaked database (list) was NSO Pegasus Spyware List. Amnesty International Israel clarified that the list of 50,000 numbers it had unearthed was not specifically snooped upon by using Pegasus. The NGO added that a list of numbers that were of interest to NSO customers was shortlisted to be allegedly spied upon by regimes across the world. Claiming that there was no certainty that Pegasus was used for the alleged snooping, Amnesty claimed that NSO had no mechanism to verify if their software was being misused by its clients.