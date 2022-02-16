Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Meenakshi Lekhi on Wednesday lambasted Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for his controversial "Bhaiyas" remark. Addressing the media in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Piyush Goyal condemned Channi's remarks and opined that it reflects the mentality of the Congress party. He further added that while PM Modi and UP CM work for the poor, deprived and marginalised, Congress is making fun of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

"They are making fun of people of Uttar Pradesh and they used that shameful remark today. This clearly reflects their mentality and I believe that people of Uttar Pradesh will teach them a lesson in these elections once again. The Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have exploited Uttar Pradesh. They have insulted our brothers and sisters here and for that they will be taught a lesson," said Piyush Goyal. "It is truly disheartening. There are so many of our UP brothers and sisters who work so hard. Priyanka Gandhi was sitting and laughing at a demeaning and insulting word used for people of UP," he added

Meanwhile, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi opined that the grand old party should introspect since everyone is leaving that party. Terming the Congress as a "sinking ship", she avered that "there is no future" for the party. She also slammed Congress for the Punjab Chief Minister's distasteful remarks for the people of Uttar Pradesh.

"If Channi is throwing UP and Bihar people out of Punjab, he should first throw Priyanka Gandhi out of Punjab. This reveals the mentality of the Congress party," said Meenakshi Lekhi

'Don't let Bhaiyyas from UP enter Punjab': Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi stoked a fresh row on Wednesday with his controversial remarks directed towards the people of Uttar Pradesh. He stated that "Bhaiyyas from Uttar Pradesh" should not be allowed to enter Punjab. Moreover, these shameful remarks were made in presence of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was also seen clapping after Channi's remarks.

"Priyanka Gandhi is Punjaban. She is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. Bhaiyyas from UP, Bihar and Delhi want to come and rule Punjab. We will not let them win," said Charanjit Singh Channi

Piyush Goyal attacks Akhilesh Yadav over attack on BJP's SP Singh Baghel

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also slammed Akhilesh Yadav and his Samajwadi Party following the attack on BJP's Karhal candidate Satya Pal Singh Baghel. Goyal stated that before 2017, "mafia raj and criminal activities" prevailed in Uttar Pradesh which created an environment of fear in the state. He held the Samajwadi Party responsible for the same and avered that "Akhilesh Yadav is perturbed after SP Singh Baghel was fielded against him".

They showed their reality once again. I think Akhilesh Yadav is perturbed after SP Singh Baghel was fielded against him. He (Baghel) was attacked. Union Minister Anurag Thakur has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission about it: Union Minister Piyush Goyal, in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/nkD5sINHqa — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 16, 2022

Image: PTI/Twitter - @amitmalviya