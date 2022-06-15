Union MoS Jitendra Singh Hits Out At Gandhi Family; 'era Of Entitlement Has Ended'

Ahead of Day 3 of Rahul Gandhi's grilling, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday hit out at the Congress party remarking that the 'era of entitlement' had ended under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure. Speaking to reporters in Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua, the MoS PMO asserted that families who were used to having their way around over the last 5-6 decades needed to undergo a behavioural change.

"It is not an era where you can have a sense of entitlement. Modi's era of 8 years has helped establish democracy in its true sense. Democracy where anyone from any class can be in power on basis of their work, not family connections," said Jitendra Singh.

He added, "Families who were in power for 50-60 years worked in their own way, no one questioned their behaviour. Now they need to change their attitude to match up to the expectations of the public."

Rahul Gandhi to face 3rd consecutive day grilling

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third time today. The Gandhi scion is under the scanner of the ED in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald and was questioned on Monday as well as Tuesday.

During the questioning, Republic learned that the Member of Parliament was shown documents pertaining to his shareholding in Young Indian Private Limited, specific financial transactions involving Associated Journals Limited, and was asked to go through them. Sources also informed Republic that the Parliamentarian from Wayanad was then asked about his involvement in these companies' operations. However, the answers and explanations given by the 51-year-old were not satisfactory, and it appeared that he was tutored by his lawyers on how to answer and avoid certain aspects, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention that the questioning of the senior Congress leaders and the Gandhis is a part of the ED's investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions, and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL (Associated Journal Limited). The probe agency had registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.