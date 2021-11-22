Union MoS Pratima Bhowmik Denies Attack On TMC In Tripura; 'Attempt To Malign State'

Amid the heated faceoff between Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress, MoS Social Justice and Empowerment and BJP MP from West Tripura Pratima Bhoumik on Monday spoke to Republic Media Network and said that there has been no attack on the TMC and that it is a conspiracy to defame the state.

While replying to TMC Spokeperson Riju Dutta's allegations on The Debate, Pratima Bhoumik stated, "There has been no attack on TMC in Tripura. To cover up for what they have done in West Bengal, the violence, they have turned to Tripura as a soft target, to besmirch the peaceful BJP government in the state. They call us 'chhote log', they call us 'mendhak'." She further said, "When CM's public rally was underway, Saayoni drove her car fast and injured people. That is why many people went to the police station and protested against her actions."

President of West Bengal Trinamool Youth Congress Saayoni Ghosh was granted bail on Monday a day after her arrest in Tripura. She was held in Agartala after a complaint by a BJP worker alleged that she was causing a disturbance during an election rally of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb ahead of civic polls. A delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs, on Monday, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi and discussed the recent violence in Tripura. The TMC said that they have submitted a memorandum to Amit Shah and he has assured justice.

TMC and BJP face-off in Tripura

The Tripura Police had detained Saayoni Ghosh on Sunday after a complaint by a BJP worker that she was causing a disturbance while an election rally of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was being held. The Police detained her for questioning and she was in custody for more than 24 hours. She was visited by TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee after she was already questioned. TMC leaders claimed that the BJP workers had been physically intimidating and getting violent with the TMC workers outside the East Agartala Women's police station on Sunday.

The TMC has now approached the Supreme Court against the law-and-order situation in the state. The TMC leadership on Monday informed the Apex court that the law-and-order situation in the state is worsening by the day. Earlier, the court had directed the Tripura government to provide security to campaigners in the state after the TMC filed a plea alleging attacks against the party’s members in the state. The court will hear the plea on Tuesday, even as Mamata Banerjee reached the capital on Monday afternoon.