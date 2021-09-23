Union MoS VK Singh Pays Tribute To Soldiers On Haifa Liberation Day: 'I Salute The Heroes'

General (Retd) VK Singh, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, paid tribute to soldiers at Teen Murti-Haifa Chowk in Delhi on Thursday in honour of 'Haifa Liberation Day.' The day commemorates the Battle of Haifa, in which Indian soldiers from the Jodhpur, Mysore, and Hyderabad Lancers freed Haifa, Israel, on September 23, 1918.

Singh, speaking at the event, remarked, "We thank Indresh ji for taking initiatives to commemorate this day. Everyone knows the history to this day. During the First World War, when the Ottoman Empire and axis forces captured Haifa. They had modern weapons."

The Battle of Haifa saw the last great cavalry campaign in history. The charge led by Indian soldiers altered the history of the entire Middle East. The city of Haifa was liberated under daunting circumstances from the Ottomans.

I salute the heroes of Haifa.#HaifaDay pic.twitter.com/Wc03YdASCq — General Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) September 23, 2021

"British Forces and cavalry from India fought bravely to free Haifa. It was decided that we would attack from difficult terrain on horses. This was an example of the valour of Indian forces when we fought with spears and swords and got Haifa back. Teen murtis are three sainiks of Jodhpur, Hyderabad and Mysore. The Prime Minister House used to be the residence of the British commander in chief," he noted. On the occasion, Indresh Kumar of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Union Minister Parshottam Rupala, and others paid their tributes.

More about the Battle of Haifa

On September 23, 1918, more than a century ago, brave Indian Cavalrymen fought and defeated the Ottomans in the historical Battle of Haifa, which is considered one of the final cavalry charges in modern military history. The Great War, which concluded two months later on November 11, 1918, transformed the globe in ways that no one could have predicted. Because British forces were stationed elsewhere, the 15th Imperial Service Brigade, made up of Lancer Regiments from the state forces of Hyderabad, Mysore, and Jodhpur was tasked with carrying out the attack. The Battle of Haifa not only left the Turks angry, but it also damaged their army's morale, causing them to retreat in a rout, leading to the signing of the Treaty by both the Turks and Germany. Also, The Prince of Wales Royal Indian Military College was formed in 1922 to prepare suitable applicants for entry to Sandhurst soon after the war.

With inputs from ANI

Image: @Gen_VKSingh/Twitter