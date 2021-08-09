Union Power Minister RK Singh Slams Mamata Banerjee For Opposing Electricity Bill

Union Power Minister Raj Kumar Singh slammed the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday for opposing the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021. As per ANI report, he said, "Why does she want to protect the monopoly in the power distribution sector, especially when Kolkata has one of the highest electricity tariffs in the country?" According to Singh, by de-licensing the electricity distribution sector, the bill aims to remove private and government monopolies.

The Power and renewable minister added that he would write to Banerjee to resolve her concerns earlier. He intends to write such letters to West Bengal and Kerala governments, outlining the key aspects of the electricity amendment Bill and its profits for regular customers. Singh even added that the customers would have the same possibility to choose from the varied range of options of power supply service providers which they generally get in the telecom industry, once the Bill is signed into law.

He said that the License Raj (reign) must be removed for investors to enter this industry. He claimed that if there is no investment in the sector, people will have to stay in the dark without electricity. The union minister also stated that the new bill would include safeguards to preserve the expenses of power distribution companies.

According to ANI, "There would be a ceiling tariff to protect the interest of the consumers. The draft bill will have a provision where two or more distribution companies are registered to operate in the same area, and the State Commission shall fix the ceiling tariff suo moto after calling for requisite information from the distribution companies," Singh said.

R K Singh went on to say that the administration drafted the law after extensive consultation with stakeholders. He further assured that the new bill would be substantially different from the existing one.

Opinion against Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2021

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee has reportedly sent Prime Minister Narendra Modi a letter last week protesting the Centre's plan to bring the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament despite concerns voiced by states. The Kerala Assembly also approved a resolution asking that the Centre remove the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which was voted unanimously.

Image Credit: PTI/ ANI