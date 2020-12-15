Unions Sprouting Like Mushrooms; No Farmers Among Them: MP Minister's Controversial Claim

Issuing a shocking statement over the ongoing farmers' protest, the state agriculture minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Patel, on Tuesday said that farmers are 'sprouting like mushrooms'. While addressing a press conference in Ujjain, as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s outreach programme on the new farm laws, he said, "Farmers' organisations have started sprouting up like mushrooms (kukurmutta)." He also said that these farmers are "actually following with foreign powers" and it is the duty of the leaders to expose them.

"500 farmers' organisations! It almost seems like these have come up just now. They are growing like mushrooms. They aren't farmers' organisations at all, but organisations of brokers, and anti-nationals. These so-called farmers' organisations are actually working for foreign powers which don't have India's best interests at heart. These so-called farmers are being sponsored by foreign powers, and we will expose them," Patel said.

Farmers' agitation continues

Meanwhile, farmers remain stern in their demand of repealing the three contentious farm laws which received the President's assent on September 24 this year. Consequently, the union leaders have also rejected Centre's 10-point memorandum suggesting amendments in the existing laws. Farmers have expressed concerns over the abolishment of MSP, adding that the laws favour the corporates. In another update, the Agriculture Minister met with MPs and MLAs from Haryana at the Krishi Bhavan whereas a delegation of Punjab BJP leaders, led by state president Ashwani Sharma met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MoS Som Prakash.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has held six rounds of discussions with the farmers so far, but all have ended inconclusively. On Monday, Tomar informed that the Centre is deliberating with the union leaders over the next round of talks. Tomar is leading the negotiations with 40 farmer unions, along with Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce and Industries Som Parkash. Earlier in the day, Tomar met Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the way forward to end the deadlock.

