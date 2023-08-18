Unless People Show Their Anger In Votes, Issue Of Potholes, Bad Roads Will Not Be Resolved: Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Friday expressed anguish over the condition of roads in Maharashtra, and said until and unless people's anger over the issue gets reflected in elections in terms of choosing the right candidate, the condition of the roads will not improve.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has been highlighting the issue of potholes and bad condition of roads in the state. "Potholes are not a new thing. They have been there for the last several years, and the common man continues to walk through them," Thackeray told reporters.

"To me, what is more surprising is that citizens continue to elect those public representatives who raise the issue of roads every time and seek votes...People elect them on the basis of caste, religion or other things. If this continues, these issues will never be solved," he said.

Until and unless people's anger gets reflected in votes during elections, the issue of potholes will not be resolved, he added. According to Thackeray, the MNS has been conducting agitations against the poor condition of roads - be it the Mumbai-Goa highway or roads in Nashik. "The MNS conducted several agitations on different issues (in the past), but what did we get? While those causing damage to the state are getting elected...I am surprised," he said.