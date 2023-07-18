Unless They Have A Narrative: Prashant Kishore On Opposition's 'united We Stand' Meeting

On the eve of the crucial opposition meeting in Bengaluru on July 18, which will see a total of about 26 political parties coming together to strategise to defeat the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance at the centre, political strategist Prashant Kishore stated just by coming together at a particular place, the opposition will not be able to defeat the BJP, they will have to come up with a particular roadmap and then convert the sentiments of the people into votes.

"The opposition unity just in the forming of sitting together will have no major impact on the psyche of the people. It will have an impact when there are issues, a definite narrative, all are united by hearts, and there are enough amount of ground workers. The sentiments of the people can then be converted into votes."

'Did Indira Gandhi face electoral defeat in 1977 because of opposition parties coming together?'

He further cited an example to put across his point and said there is a perception that Indira Gandhi faced electoral defeat in 1977 because of opposition unity, "In 1977 Indira Gandhi was defeated not because of opposition parties coming together. In 1977, emergency was a big issue, it was also the time of the Jayprakash Narayan (JP) Andolan. If there was no emergency and the JP andolan, would Indira Gandhi have faced the defeat she did just on the instance of the coming together of the opposition parties?." He then also gave the example of the defeat of Rajiv Gandhi in the 1989 elections and referred to the issue of the Bofors scam and the public support it gathered after massive nationwide protests by the opposition.

'Unless there is a narrative...'

Kishore weighing in on the point of opposition chalking out a specific narrative to rally public support said, "Suppose if Nitish Kumar protests visit Kolkata, then how will it have an effect on the psyche of the people of Kolkata or West Bengal? If Mamata Banerjee visits Samastipur, then how are the people there concerned if Mamata Banerjee or Stalin is speaking (in their city). Thus the opposition will only get electoral benefits if they have a programme which they can propose to the people and garner their support, only then that the opposition will get the desired results. Otherwise, in 2019 too opposition parties had come together, what effect did it have?."

Notably Senior leaders of 26 opposition parties will brainstorm in Bengaluru on Tuesday at the official conclave of opposition parties where they are likely to start work on a common minimum programme and announce a joint agitational plan to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The opposition leaders started arriving in Bengaluru today (July 17) to attend the meeting scheduled for July 17–18. This will be the second such meeting of its kind after the first huddle organised by the non-NDA parties in Patna on June 23.