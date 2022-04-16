Unlike Cong days, entire govt benefits reaching people directly under BJP rule: UP Dy CM

Lucknow, Apr 16 (PTI) Recalling former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s Uttar Pradesh reported remarks that out of every one rupee sent from Delhi, only 15 paise reached beneficiaries, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday asserted that the money is directly reaching people through DBT under the BJP rule.

Maurya took the dig at the Congress party while speaking to reporters here at the UP BJP headquarters.

"At the time, when the Congress was in power, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had said if one rupee is sent from Delhi, the beneficiary gets only 15 paise,” he recalled.

“Had the housing scheme been implemented during the reign of Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party or the Congress, it would have succumbed to corruption," he added.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, Maurya said, "Before 2017, when the Samajwadi Party was in power, 18,000 houses were allotted under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana but the construction of houses remained incomplete when the SP went out of power (in 2017).” “From 2017 to 2022, the double-engine BJP government has provided 44 lakh houses to people in UP. Apart from this, over 14 crore people in UP have got free ration," he added.

Narrating the hardships, he and his family members faced during sudden rains while living in thatched houses, Maurya said over three crore houses have been provided to people in the entire country under the PM Awas Yojana.

Reacting to news reports about five members of a family, including three children, found dead in their house in Prayagraj, Maurya termed the incident as "extremely sad." "The incident is being seriously and expeditiously probed. The reasons and the people behind the incident will be unveiled (in the probe). The guilty will not be spared," he said.

On being told that the opposition is raising questions over the incident, Maurya said, "At a time when the police are probing the incident and trying to catch the guilty, people should wait. The guilty will not be able to escape, even if any opposition leader tries to save them." PTI NAV RAX RAX

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)