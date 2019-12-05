Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj Demands Death Penalty For Accused Who Set Ablaze Rape Survivor

Condemning the attack on the Unnao rape survivor, Unnao MP and BJP leader Sakshi Maharaj, on Thursday, said that he had put in all efforts to nab the accused when they had raped the survivor. Revealing that the accused who had been out on bail, the Unnao MP stated that they had tried to kill the survivor a few days after they were left out of jail. He requested death penalty to all five accused who have been nabbed by the police.

Sakshi Maharaj on Unnao attack

"It is a very unfortunate incident and any amount on the condemnation is less. I had put in all my efforts when the rape case had occurred. The accused were sent to jail, not via Unnao, but Rae Bareli. They were granted bail a few days ago and today when the girl left her house at 4:30 AM, the accused had tried to kill her by setting her on fire. I hope that such accused should be hanged to death," he said.

Meanwhile, the NCW has taken cognizance of the case. Furthermore, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident. CM has said the treatment of the victim will be carried out on government expenses and strict action will be taken against the accused, according to ANI.

Unnao police arrests five men for attempt to burn survivor

Speaking to media, Unnao Inspector general stated that the victim was attacked while she was on her way to meet her lawyer in Rae Bareli. Naming the accused as Shivam, Shubham, their father (name unknown), Umesh Bajpayee, he said that the victim has been transferred to Lucknow hospital. He stated that of the five men who had allegedly tried to burn the victim, four had been found at their homes itself and one other had been nabbed while trying to escape.

Detailing the rape incident, the Unnao IG said that the victim had known Shivam in 2018. He added that the victim had claimed that the accused had spurned her after promising to marry her and then raped her along with his friend. Accordingly, one of the accused who had been arrested in the case had been given bail on November 30. The investigation is ongoing and appropriate action will be taken, stated the Unnao IG.

Earlier in the day, the police had been informed that a rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao had allegedly been set ablaze. The rape survivor who had filed a complaint in March is reportedly struggling for life and has been admitted to Lucknow hospital. This development days after the horrific Hyderabad gangrape and murder case.

