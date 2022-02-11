Unnao Murder Case: Akhilesh Claims 'no Links' With SP; BJP Assures 'won't Spare Accused'

A political face-off has erupted between the Samajwadi Party, BJP, and Congress after a 22-year-old woman's body was recovered from the late SP leader Fateh Bahadur Singh's son's plot in Unnao. While SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has claimed that his party has no links to the accused, the BJP has asked whether this was Yadav's 'new SP'. On the other hand, Congress has pinned the blame onto the BJP, raising questions on the law and order situation under CM Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking to Republic TV, Akhilesh Yadav extended support to the victim's family saying, "That accused is neither an SP leader nor does he have any post. The person whom they are saying belongs to SP, has died 4 years ago. The police should answer why they took so many days to act on the matter. We are with the victim's family and their demands should be fulfilled."

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has hit back sharply at SP chief assuring that the BJP will 'not spare the accused'. "The victim's father was crying that an SP leader is responsible for my daughter's death. Now her body has been recovered. It's a serious matter and Akhilesh Yadav is answerable. Is this his new SP? We won't spare the accused and give them the harshest punishment," said Maurya.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi has claimed that the BJP's 'anti-Dalit' mindset had been highlighted once again during the incident. "BJP's anti-Dalit mindset is visible again. For months, the bereaved family was asking for justice but no action had been taken. Our Dalit daughter could have been saved if action had been taken in time," Awasthi said.

"BJP, which asks for a vote on its 'law and order' image has seen the highest number of crimes in its tenure. UP has seen a barrage of crimes, and CM Yogi has been defending it. The citizens now have no option but to remove the BJP. Be it SP or BJP, whoever is involved needs to be given the harshest punishment," he added.

Unnao murder case

On Thursday, the body of a 22-year old Dalit woman who had been missing for the past two months was found buried at a vacant plot near the Ashram of late former minister Fateh Bahadur Singh in the Kabba Kheda area in Unnao district. The police have now recovered the decomposed body near an ashram owned by a former state minister’s son. Rajol Singh, the son of former SP minister late Fateh Bahadur Singh, was arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping of the woman on January 24. The case had made headlines after the victim's mother tried to self immolate in front of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's car at the SP headquarters in Lucknow last month.