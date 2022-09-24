'Unprecedented Scale': Police Veterans Hail NIA-led 'Operation Octopus' Raids On PFI

After Republic TV's newsbreak that the nationwide crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI) was codenamed 'Operation Octupus', wherein the investigating agencies led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and raided 93 locations in 15 states, former cops hailed the operation and called it "unprecedented".

Speaking to Republic over the 'Operation Octopus', former Uttar Pradesh DGP, Vikram Singh said, "The raids of this type, I have never seen in my life. Unprecedented." He said that the name of the operation— Operation Octopus fits good as raids were carried out in 15 states at several places and 106 people were arrested. He lauded the scale of the raids led by the NIA and said, "Never has this happened earlier... I compliment all the investigating agencies and every single person who has been a part of this national service and security."

Singh also said that work has now begun as investigating agencies will collect the pieces of evidence so as to put them in front of the court and the country. He also praised the planning that took to carry out this vast operation in the 15 states across the country and said, "The PFI cadres tried to overwhelm the raiding parties and search parties but they did not succeed. That shows the meticulous planning."

'This will go a long way in restoring internal security': Ex-J&K DGP on Operation Octopus

Former Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid called Operation Octopus a much-needed action against the PFI. The former police officer said that the organisation was destroying the internal security of the country. He accused PFI of misleading the new generation of Muslim youths. “It needed to be handled in such a manner. Because just planning does not serve the purpose. You need to decimate such an organisation otherwise it will be a big danger," SP Vaid told Republic.

He alleged something that the NIA's remand report did also: “the organisation has links with pan-Islamic terrorist organisations which are out there to destroy India’s internal security... Operation like this was required." The former J&K DGP called the mega crackdown on PFI a "well coordinated, well researched, well investigated" operation with "inputs from intelligence agencies".

"I compliment the honourable home minister and honourable Prime Minister for such a much-needed operation against PFI. I think this would go long way in restoring internal security," SP Vaid said.

'PFI must be banned': Ex-NIA SP

Ex-NIA SP Rajmohan while speaking to Republic over the nationwide raids on PFI by NIA, said, "NIA conducted one of the most important operations against the PFI." He called the raids a "tremendous job by NIA".

Rajmohan said that the PFI was propagating the ideology of ISIS and that it must be banned. "The raids will give more evidence to agencies to work against the PFI. More evidence will come after the interrogation of the people in the custody," the ex-NIA officer said.

Former Kerala DGP TP Senkumar said that PFI has a deep-rooted cadre in Kerala. "Actually, things should have been done almost a decade earlier. Now this organisation has a deep-rooted (cadre), especially in Kerala compared to other places in India. Even in north India, a person from Kerala comes and guides them to join this organisation. They have only one motive: to establish an Islamic state in India," Senkumar told Republic.

Operation Octopus: Multi-agencies crackdown on PFI

In an exclusive scoop on Saturday, Republic TV learnt that the nationwide crackdown on the PFI was codenamed 'Operation Octopus'. As per sources, it took months of planning and coordination as multiple agencies including the NIA, ED, IB, CRPF and 15 state agencies were involved. While a multi-agency control room was set up in Delhi, thousands of security personnel were involved in this operation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah provided overall guidance whereas National Security Advisor Ajit Doval supervised the crackdown.

Moreover, the heads of all agencies were up for many nights in the lead-up to the operation, sources added. Earlier, a report suggested that the security officials held meetings discreetly to ensure that secrecy was maintained akin to the time when Article 370 was abrogated. Additionally, the operation was planned in such a manner that the PFI cadres don't get an opportunity to flee. Overall, 45 PFI members including 19 from Kerala, 11 from Tamil Nadu, 7 from Karnataka, 4 from Andhra Pradesh, 2 from Rajasthan, and one each from UP and Telangana were arrested.