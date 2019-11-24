Unruffled Front? Supriya Sule & Aaditya Thackeray In Unity Display, Ajit Pawar Unrelenting

Adding further to the confusion over what lies next for the political scenario in Maharashtra, NCP leader and daughter of Sharad Pawar Supriya Sule, on Sunday, posted an image with Yuva Sena Chief Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and NCP leader Rohit Pawar. The post from Sule came following Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP leader Ajit Pawar changing his Twitter bio and thanking all the leaders that congratulated him after he swore-in as the Deputy CM, his thank-yous confirming that he did not intend to acquiesce to the NCP's attempts to bring him back within their fold to form a government with NCP and Shiv Sena.

The picture sees the NCP and Shiv Sena leaders putting up what amounts to an unruffled front, amid the developments since the parties were outmaneuvered by the BJP and Ajit Pawar.

In the midst of a Pawar power play, sources have informed that Ajit Pawar rebelled over the position of Deputy Chief Minister. NCP's Baramati MLA was reportedly angry with NCP chief and his uncle, Sharad Pawar over the post of Deputy Chief Minister, hence sidestepped his party to back BJP's Devendra Fadnavis-led government. Ajit Pawar was of the knowledge that the NCP chief was in favour of Jayant Patil over him for the post of Deputy Chief Minister. On Saturday, amid the political turbulence, Sharad Pawar removed Ajit as the NCP legislative party chief and replaced him with Jayant Patil. While the BJP claims that the entire NCP legislative party has consented to be a part of the government, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar clarified that he did not endorse the decision of Ajit Pawar.

After taking oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar said, "From result day to this day no party was able to form a Government, Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to form a stable Government." According to sources, the rebel NCP leader and Sharad Pawar's nephew has denied to come back or even talk to the senior NCP leaders. After NCP leaders Dilip Walse Patil, Sunil Tatkare came to meet the Deputy Chief Minister at his brother, Sriniwas Pawar's residence, Ajit Pawar refused to speak to any senior NCP leader, including Praful Patel or Supriya Sule. Ajit Pawar, who had gone underground on Saturday after swearing-in as the Deputy of Maharashtra Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, returned to his private residence in Mumbai's Churchgate, early on Sunday. Photographs accessed by Republic Media Network show Ajit Pawar meeting with NCP leaders on the morning of Sunday, giving a clue as to his status within the party.

