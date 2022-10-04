In an unusual sight, a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Rajanala Srihari was seen distributing alcohol bottles and live chickens to labourers in Warangal. The leader was seen distributing alcohol to the vast number of people who queued up to receive the freebies. Notably, the development came just a day ahead of the talk that Telangana Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao will be announcing a national party on the eve of Dussehra.

According to the sources, Chief Minister KCR is likely to make an announcement regarding the formation of his national party on Dussehra, October 5, in view of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election. earlier in September, the office of KCR said, "Very soon, the formation of a national party and formulation of its party's policies will take place."

It is unclear what the chicken and alcohol distribution had to do with the big announcement, but the table bearing bottles of alcohol and live broiler chickens had a cutout of KCR and his son KTR, both garlanded.

KCR's national plans

With eyes on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for 2024, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to announce his national party and agenda on October 5. The Chief Minister will make the announcement after the TRS general body meeting. It is also being speculated that KCR might announce a new name for his existing Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) party on Dussehra.

The Chief minister is also likely to highlight the welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana like 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers and 'Dalit Bandhu' (Rs 10 lakh grant to every Dalit household to start any business or trade) and question as to why such measures are not being implemented in the country.

KCR calls for united Opposition

The TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister KCR since for a long time is contemplating his entry into national politics with the launch of a national party. He has time and again given a call for united Opposition in order to oust BJP from power. KCR has been meeting various political leaders in effort to bring the opposition parties together ahead of the general elections. He had done similarly before the 2019 polls as well but no alliance had fructified then.

KCR was recently seen meeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who had similar goals as that of KCR. KCR had last year also contacted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin and shared his national goals with him. KCR has been notably working towards bringing the regional parties together to oust the saffron camp from the Centre.