UP 2022 Polls: AAP MP Sanjay Singh 'informally' Meets SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav In Lucknow

In a massive development, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh met with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday at Lucknow, hinting at an AAP-SP coalition for the UP polls in 2022. The AAP UP-in charge claimed that he met the SP scion informally to share belated birthday wishes. Downplaying the meeting, he lashed out at BJP for overtaking the UP Zilla panchayat polls. UP is set to go to polls in February 2022.

Sanjay Singh meets Akhilesh Yadav

"We have met several times. His birthday was on July 1 and I could not meet him then, hence I visited to wish him. This is a casual meeting, no other importance to it," said Singh. AAP and SP had recently joined forces to accuse the Ram Mandir Trust of an alleged land scam.

He added, "We did talk about Zilla Panchayat polls. If 25 zilla panchayat chiefs are being elected unopposed, that means the polls have been overtaken by the UP govt". When asked about a possible AAP-SP alliance, "Today only an informal meet has happened".

Commenting on the meeting, AAP Spokesperson Vaibhav Maheshwari said to Republic TV, "Any alliance against communal forces is welcome. We are not present at booth-level in UP, so all options are open. People of UP are mentally depressed and BJP is busy putting up hoardings. We can ally with anyone if our agenda suits."

Akhilesh: Will ally only with smaller parties

On Thursday, SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav reiterated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls. “In the Panchayat elections, BJP intervened administratively but lost. The District Magistrate has a free hand to change the result. People of UP want change and they will vote for change. Samajwadi Party will form an alliance with smaller parties,” Yadav said. Similarly, Mayawati has announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab.

UP Polls 2022

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. While Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj is eyeing an alliance with AIMIM, Azad Samaj Party, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party; parties like AAP, Shiv Sena, and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. Samajwadi Party and BSP have decided to not ally and shut their doors to Congres, opting to ally with smaller parties if needed or go solo. Since then, Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.

In 2017, polls were marked by tumultuous family fights in the Yadav family - with Akhilesh throwing out uncle Shivpal and replacing Mulayam Singh Yadav as the party chief. Later, the then-UP CM stitched an alliance with Congress - with Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi holding joint rallies. This poll-alliance failed miserably, winning only 55 seats, while the BJP won 312 seats - ushering in Yogi Adityanath's maiden term.