UP: After Muzaffarnagar, Sambhal Teacher Asks Student To Slap Classmate, Police File FIR

In a rerun of Muzaffarnagar slap row, a school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal was arrested on Thursday for allegedly instructing a Class 5 Muslim student to slap a Hindu classmate as a punishment for not answering a question. According to news agency PTI, the incident took place on Tuesday at a private school in Dugawar village in Sambhal.

Police informed that the victim's father lodged a complaint saying that the incident has hurt his son's religious sentiments. He claimed that the class teacher got his son slapped by a Muslim student after he could not answer a question asked by her.

Following the complaint by the Hindu student’s father, the teacher was booked under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), Additional SP Shrish Chandra was reported as saying by news agency PTI.

In the complaint, the student’s father said that the teacher’s action has hurt his son’s religious feelings. Notably, the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

A similar incident came to light last month from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar where a private school teacher, Tripta Tyagi, got a Muslim student repeatedly slapped by his Hindu classmates for his poor performance in the class. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media, in which the teacher was heard making alleged communal remarks sparking outrage across the country.

Slamming the teacher, the Supreme Court this week questioned the state government over the probe in the case and ordered that the investigation should be carried out by an IPS officer. “The manner in which this incident has happened, if facts are correct then it shook the conscience of the state. This is serious. What kind of education is being imparted?” the top court said while hearing the matter.