Amid High Voltage Drama, UP Assembly Adjourned As Opposition Creates Ruckus Over CAA

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly in Lucknow witnessed high voltage drama as the opposition resorted to sloganeering and yelling against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register for Citizens (NRC), and the National Population Register (NPR) bringing the Vidhan Sabha to a standstill. The Lucknow assembly had to be adjourned due to the ruckus by the Congress along with other opposition members who refused to allow anyone to speak in the assembly by their constant interruption.

"The Government has resorted to dictatorship," yelled the opposition. Some MLAs even went to the extent of comparing the BJP-led government in the Centre to Britishers stating that they were "crushing" all the protests against them. "Even the Britishers did not resort to such torture," yelled one of the MLAs.

The Vidhan Sabha speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit was forced to adjourn the assembly after which the national anthem was played and MLAs began dispersing.

Cong Delegation Meets UP Governor

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh Congress delegation met Governor Anandiben Patel in Lucknow on Monday to submit a memorandum over the law and order situation in the state and the violence in anti-CAA stir. Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said, "We have demanded a judicial inquiry against the police atrocities and violence in the state during the anti-CAA protests."

Priyanka hits out at UP CM

Taking a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, Congress UP (East) General Secretary said that 'saffron denoted Hinduism, not violence' while addressing a press conference in Lucknow. This comment comes amid Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's claims that the police physically assaulted her by pulling her and choking her when she was en route to visit former IPS officer SR Darapuri's family.

