UP Assembly Passes Several Bills Without Discussion Amid Opposition's Protests

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Saturday passed several important bills including the Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Properties Bill, without discussion, amid protest and sloganeering by the Opposition.

Soon after the Assembly paid tributes to two of its former members Vivek Singh and Kunwar Bahadur Misra, the Opposition members gathered into the Well of the House and staged protests over law and order situation, the government's handling of COVID-19 pandemic and floods in the state. But the House remained undeterred and took up its business agenda, allowing the government to pilot its bills and get them passed smoothly within minutes.

The other bills which were passed in the Assembly included the Uttar Pradesh Public Health and Epidemic Disease Control Bill, 2020 and Cow-Slaughter Prevention (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The UP Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Properties Bill was introduced as an ordinance after widespread damage to public and private property amid violent protests over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that rocked the state last year.

Yogi Adityanath attacks Opposition

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the Opposition for being unaware of issues and "trying to mislead" people. In a scathing attack at the Gandhis, CM Yogi said, those who ‘do not speak the language of the land’ but mouth the name of (Lord) Ram talk about developing Ayodhya'. He said UP needs to present Ayodhya to the world like Kumbh. The celebrations may be postponed due to COVID-19 crisis but people are cooperating, he added.

The short monsoon session, which will continue till Monday, was adjourned sine die. The three-day session was also adjourned on Friday to grieve the death of a sitting MLA from Deoria.

