UP Assembly Speaker Calls For Cooperative Approach Ahead Of Monsoon Session

On the eve of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly's Monsoon session, Speaker Satish Mahana on Sunday sought the cooperation of all party leaders for smooth functioning of the House, asserting that democracy is strengthened through dialogue and positive discussion.

Mahana was speaking at an all-party meeting held at Vidhan Bhavan here that was attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, according to a statement issued by the assembly.

The speaker requested all party leaders to put forth their views in the House with decency and maintain parliamentary decorum.

Democracy is strengthened through dialogue and positive discussion in the parliamentary system, Mahana said.

Samajwadi Party's chief whip Manoj Pandey, Rashtriya Lok Dal legislature party leader Rajpal Balyan, Apna Dal (Sonelal) leader Ram Niwas Verma, Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (Nishad) leader Sanjay Nishad, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Omprakash Rajbhar, Congress' Aradhana Mishra 'Mona', Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) leader Raghuraj Pratap Singh 'Raja Bhaiya' and Bahujan Samaj Party leader Umashankar Singh were among those who attended the meeting.

They assured the speaker of cooperation in running the proceedings of the House in an orderly manner.

Chief Minister Adityanath and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Khanna also sought the cooperation of all parties in running the House smoothly.

Adityanath said all members should participate in positive debate in the assembly.

He requested all party leaders to make a list of their respective MLAs and give them an opportunity to speak.

Khanna assured all party leaders that the government will work with full seriousness to give a new momentum to the state's development and take it forward.

The government is committed to taking positive action on all issues, he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Adityanath inaugurated the newly constructed digital corridor at the assembly and the renovated gallery on the second floor.

He also inaugurated the new office of the BJP legislature party and released a book published to mark the completion of one year of Mahana's tenure.