UP BJP Chief Calls On Candidates Who Lost Elections To Continue Working For The Masses

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttar Pradesh President, Swatantra Dev Singh has called on the candidates who lost in the recently concluded assembly elections to continue on their path to serve the people. In a letter addressed to the candidates, he cited former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's lines, Jan seva ke pavan karya mein vo bhi sahi, ye bhi sahi (In the auspicious work of public service, one should carry on with the job equally in defeat or victory). Some of the major leaders who lost the elections include Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Suresh Dwivedi, Moti Singh, Upendra Dwivedi, Ranvendra Pratap Singh, Anand Swaroop Shukla, Chandrika Prasad Upadhyay, Sangeeta Balwant, Chatrapal Gangwar and Lakhan Singh Rajput.

Swatantra Dev Singh's appeal to candidates who lost the Assembly elections

"All the workers will serve the people with devotion and dedication as before and will continue to contribute to the pride of the country and the state," the letter read. He added that due to the tenacity, hard work and sacrifice of the workers, BJP has been able to form the Government in Uttar Pradesh. The saffron party retained UP with 255 seats of the 403-seat assembly securing a 41.29 per cent vote share. In 37 years, Yogi Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister to return to power after completing a full term. CM Adityanath will take the CM's Oath on March 25. The BJP has invited its migrant workers to the swearing-in ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and the top brass of the party is expected to attend the ceremony.



The party is also in the process of making a list of the saints and sages from Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura, so personal invitations will be sent to them to attend the Oath-taking event. Beneficiaries of various central and state-run welfare schemes have also been invited with a special focus on women beneficiaries.



Preparations for the grand ceremony have begun in Ekana Stadium of Lucknow. Union Minister Amit Shah is the central observer to oversee the government formation in UP. Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das will also accompany Shah as the co-observer.

