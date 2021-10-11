Reflecting the unease within BJP over the alleged role of Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur violence, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh took a veiled dig at him. Speaking to the party cadre on Sunday, he stressed that politicians get votes only based on their conduct in public life. To buttress his point, he cited the role of PM Modi who gained leaps and bounds in his career owing to his humility, hard work and uncompromising approach against corruption. Taking a swipe at Mishra, he contended that a politician doesn't get the license to crush people under a Fortuner.

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh remarked, "A tea seller, born in a poor family and who took refuge in the mother's lap becomes the Chief Minister of a state and the Prime Minister of the country. He says from the soil of Kashmir, 'Na Khayange, Na Khane Denge' (Neither will we indulge in corruption nor will we allow anyone else to do so) and 'Na Soyenge, Na Sone Denge (Neither will we sleep nor we will let others sleep). Being a leader doesn't mean that you loot. It doesn't mean that you mow down anyone by Fortuner. You will get votes based on your conduct."

While Samyukta Kisan Morcha accused Ashish Mishra of mowing down farmers and even opening fire on them, he denied the charge. Singh's remarks assume significance amid calls for Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's resignation and speculation that his son was vying for a ticket in the 2022 UP Assembly polls. Ashish Mishra was placed under arrest on October 9 after hours of interrogation and was remanded to judicial custody.

Lakhimpur violence probe

Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 leading to the death of 8 persons including 4 farmers. Immediately after the horrific incident, UP CM Yogi Adityanath promised that the state government will expose the elements involved in the incident and take strict action against them. As per the FIR lodged by the UP police on October 4, Ashish Mishra and 15-20 unknown accused persons were booked under IPC Sections 120B, 147, 148, 149, 279, 302, 304A and 338.

Apart from an SIT, the state government constituted a single-member Commission of Inquiry of Justice (retd.) Pradeep Kumar Srivastava to probe the Lakhimpur violence. As per a notification issued on October 6, the commission has to complete its probe within a period of two months. Moreover, the UP police formed a 9-member monitoring committee led by DIG (Headquarters) Upendra Agrawal in connection with this case.

The appearance of the Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son before the police on October 9 came in the wake of the Supreme Court pulling up the state government for not arresting him. Dissatisfied with the investigation so far, the CJI observed, "What is the message that we are sending? In normal circumstances, if 302 case (murder case) is registered what will police do? Go and arrest the accused"! Directing Queen's Counsel Harish Salve to suggest an alternative agency that can conduct the probe, the SC adjourned the matter to October 20.