UP BJP Chief Urges Cadres To Tell Dalits To Vote For Nationalism: 'Have Tea With Them'

Asserting nationalism as the poll pitch, UP BJP Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday, urged BJP workers to reach out to Dalit members by having tea with them. Suggesting that each BJP worker have tea with 100 such Dalits, he told then that the community must be made aware to vote on nationalism and not caste, money and region. Singh made these comments at the Vaishya Samaj Samellan held by BJP and attended by CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Swatantra Dev Singh: 'Fight on nationalism'

"Have tea with 100 Dalits and make them understand that votes are cast on the basis of nationalism, and not on the basis of caste, money or region. People are trying to fight elections in the name of casteism, appeasement and separatism, whereas we fight elections in the name of nationalism. Now you have to decide whether you want one who breaks or one who connects," said Singh.

#WATCH | "...Have tea with 100 Dalits and make them understand that votes are cast on the basis of nationalism, and not on the basis of caste, money or region,..." UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh told party workers at an event, yesterday pic.twitter.com/CaIg9dGl5K — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 15, 2021

Previously, while addressing the 'Pal Samaj Sammelan' in Bilaspur village of Muzaffarnagar, Union MoS Sanjeev Balyan pitched a 'nationalism Vs terrorism' platform in a bid to woo the community. "Those who support nationalism will vote for BJP and those supporting terrorism will vote for any other party," said Balyan.

BJP's community-based campaign

On October 18, Adityanath held a “Prajapati samaj sammelan” in a bid to woo the potter community followed by a 'Yadav samaj samellan'. Targetting several sects like the Brahmins, Yadavs, Dalits, BJP aims to hold 27 such conventions across the state as part of its ‘Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan’ program. Both BSP and SP have held 'Prabudh Sammelan' to woo the Brahmin community. Both parties have alleged that Dalits and Brahmins are living in fear in the state due to BJP, accusing Yogi Adityanath of favouring only his community - Thakurs. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls, holding talks with Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP. Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.