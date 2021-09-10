UP BJP Leader Atmaram Tomar Found Dead At His Residence In Baghpat, Murder Case Registered

BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh Minister Atmaram Tomar was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his residence in UP's Baghpat on Friday. The leader was allegedly strangled to death in his room. According to sources, Atmaram Tomar's driver reached his residence in Bijraul Road, Baghpat in the morning where he found the door to his room closed. After repeated knocks, the door was broken at the former Minister was seen lying on the bed with a towel around his neck.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered a case of murder under IPC Section 302 and has initiated an investigation into the matter. As per the preliminary investigation, Atmaram Tomar was allegedly strangled to death with the towel that has been found near his body.

Moreover, according to Tomar's driver, the BJP leader's car - a Scorpio- is also missing from his residence. The police have suspected foul play given that the leader was allegedly strangled late at night under mysterious circumstances. The BJP leader's family has been informed and his body has been sent for postmortem. More details are awaited.

Atmaram Tomar who has also served as the principal of Janata Vedic College was a senior BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh. In 1993, Atmaram Tomar had contested elections on a BJP ticket from the Chhaprauli constituency. A few years later, he served as a BJP Minister in the state in 1997.