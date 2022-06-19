UP: BJP Leader Gautam Kathariya Shot At By Unidentified Persons, Admitted To Agra Hospital

In a shocking incident on Saturday, Gautam Kathariya- a BJP leader based in Uttar Pradesh, was shot at by two unidentified persons while he was travelling to Bhogaon. He is a district BJP Scheduled Caste Yuva Morcha president. As per the police, the young leader sustained bullet injuries near his shoulder following which he was admitted to a hospital in Agra for further medical treatment.

Speaking to the media, a police official said, "A person named Gautam Kathariya, who is a resident of Bhogaon was travelling from Mainpuri to Bhogaon on a bike. On the way, he was fired upon by two unidentified persons. He received bullet injuries near his shoulder. He has been referred to Agra so that he can receive better treatment". The police vowed to apprehend the assailants very soon.

Recent incidents of violence in UP

The Centre's announcement of the Agnipath scheme resulted in violent protests across multiple states including Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to the media on Friday, UP ADG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar stated that the situation is under control. Maintaining that the protesters are being provoked by a few organizations, he revealed that the administration is trying to educate the youth regarding the benefits of the Agnipath scheme.

It entails youths aged between 17.5-23 years joining the Armed Forces for a tenure of 4 years after which they will receive a one-time ‘SevaNidhi’ package of Rs.11 lakh. However, only 25% of these Agniveers would be selected for enrollment in the Armed Forces as regular cadres. This has triggered violence in the form of torching of railway trains, stone-pelting, and attacks on police personnel.