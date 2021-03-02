UP BJP MLA's 'Kids Are Yours But We Pay?' Jab At Woman's School Fee Waiver Plea Draws Flak

An Uttar Pradesh MLA stoked controversy after he questioned the need for the state to bear the expenses of children borne by parents in the state, inviting flak from the Opposition. BJP's Auraiya MLA Ramesh Diwakar made the bizarre remark during a public interaction in his constituency when he was approached by a group of women villagers seeking a waiver on school fees in private institutions. In a video of the incident, MLA Ramesh Diwakar can be heard telling the women that the government paid money to them while they gave birth to children ('Bachchey aap paida karo aur rupiya hum dein').

Further, the BJP MLA went on to question the women on the existence of government schools and pointed out to them that no fee was charged by the state government. Ramesh Diwakar also reportedly told the women that alongside helping them with money and recommendation, the state government also provided them clothes and food. Shocked over his statements, one woman from the crowd told the BJP MLA that he was elected by the people.

Reacting to MLA Ramesh Diwakar's statement, BJP BJP spokesperson Samir Singh said that neither he nor the state leadership was aware of the issue. Further, he said that the BJP respected the 'sarv samaj' and that the matter will be probed if any complaint was lodged while noting that no one had the right to speak in an undignified manner with women. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary termed the comment by the BJP MLA as unfortunate, claiming that this was the true character of the BJP and alleged that the saffron party humiliated women.

