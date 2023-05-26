UP BJP to hold mass contact campaign to mark 9 years of the Narendra Modi govt

The Uttar Pradesh BJP will hold a mass contact campaign from May 30 to mark the nine years of the Narendra Modi-led central government, according to a statement.

Senior BJP leaders, including central ministers, have been given a cluster of Lok Sabha constituencies to ensure the success of the campaign, the statement issued on Thursday said.

Reacting to the BJP programme, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the ruling party, saying this means it has lost contact with the poor and villagers.

In a tweet, Yadav said, "Had BJP MPs and MLAs worked in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP would not have had to call ministers from outside for its mass contact campaign. That's why the local workers of the BJP are also disappointed and inactive." "This great mass contact campaign is telling that the BJP's contact with the poor has been broken," the SP chief said.

The statement issued by the BJP headquarters said state unit president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh are continuously reviewing the preparations, from the state level to the booth level, for the success of the campaign.

BJP state unit general secretary Sanjay Rai said Union Energy Minister RK Singh will be the cluster head of Kanpur, Akbarpur, Jalaun and Jhansi Lok Sabha constituencies. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi will take charge as the cluster head of Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad and Etah parliamentary constituencies. Mohan Yadav, a cabinet minister in Madhya Pradesh, will take charge as the cluster head of Sitapur, Bahraich, Kaiserganj and Gonda Lok Sabha constituencies, he said.

MP Manoj Tiwari will take charge as the cluster head of Unnao, Mohanlalganj, Lucknow and Barabanki Lok Sabha constituencies, Rai said giving a list of other cluster heads.