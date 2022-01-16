UP BJP vice president Pankaj Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Noida, Jan 16 (PTI) BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit vice president and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms.

Singh, the son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, said he has isolated himself and requested those who came in contact with him over the last few days to get themselves isolated and tested for the viral disease.

Singh made the announcement on social media, a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced his candidature from Noida for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. PTI KIS RC

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)